"As friends of Scott and Nadine, we wish we could do more to ease Scott's pain. One thing we want to do is take away some of the financial burden and stress and help with funeral and wake expenses, hiring staff if they need - it is very busy on the farm and Nadine did lots of work, childcare, or whatever else Scott and Sam need to help them get through this tragedy," the page creators said.
Emergency services were called to the multi-million dollar sheep and cattle farm on Dunback-Morrisons Rd around 5pm on Sunday.
A police spokesperson said the dive squad recovered the bodies of Tomlinson and her son following the incident.