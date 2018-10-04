"As friends of Scott and Nadine, we wish we could do more to ease Scott's pain. One thing we want to do is take away some of the financial burden and stress and help with funeral and wake expenses, hiring staff if they need - it is very busy on the farm and Nadine did lots of work, childcare, or whatever else Scott and Sam need to help them get through this tragedy," the page creators said.

Emergency services were called to the multi-million dollar sheep and cattle farm on Dunback-Morrisons Rd around 5pm on Sunday.

A police spokesperson said the dive squad recovered the bodies of Tomlinson and her son following the incident.

Scott said his wife was picking up a trailer he had left behind where he was drilling.

When she didn't return he went out looking for her. As soon as he saw the skid marks he knew what had happened.

"Words can't actually describe that actual minute of realising what had happened - I knew the tractor was in the water, they were trapped in the cab."

Despite speculation wet grass could have been behind the crash, he said the conditions on the day of the accident were dry. He believes there was something wrong with the tractor.

"It's probably a malfunction," he said.

"It freewheeled quite quickly down the hill. It was pretty obvious when I had checked the other places on the farm where she might have been."

Speaking to the Herald on Tuesday, it was clear the enormity of the loss was starting to sink in.

"There's a massive hole. I will miss everything about them. Nadine was my rock. She was a massive driver for our business," Scott said.

"Angus was my best mate, a bubbly 3-year-old who was full of life and needed to know what was going on. He was a knowledgeable wee boy who brought joy to everyone around him."

The family wanted to thank the local community for their love, support and offers of help on the farm.

• Go to Help Scott and Sam on Givealittle to donate to the Tomlinson family.