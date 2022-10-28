A uniquely West Coast bach has won the 2022 ADNZ Resene Supreme Architectural Design Award. Photo / ADNZ

A bach located on the West Coast has picked up several awards for its creative architecture, including one of the most anticipated architecture awards in the country.

The ADNZ Supreme Architectural Design Awards for 2022 were handed to a modern build in Punakaiki. It took home the Supreme Award and another national award, judges labelling the structure as “a truly amazing project, worthy of the highest accolade”.

A bush hideaway, the build was carried out between Mitchell Coll Fabric and the client - a Hong Kong-based architect. It’s been designed as a high-end, short-term rental and is the first of a series of buildings.

A bush hideaway, the build was carried out between Mitchell Coll Fabric and the client - a Hong Kong-based architect. Photo / ADNZ

Judges noted its concept as a reinterpretation of a historic gold miner’s hut, but with modern facilities. The building boasts a “durable” concrete floor, an exposed interior surface of the Xlam and underlighting to “promote a relaxing environment”.

CEO of Architectural Designers New Zealand, Keryn Davis called the project “magnificent” and said it was an opportunity to experience excellence in architecture.

“This project represents a commitment to sustainability, innovation and discovery of our past and our future,” David said.

“An inspirational and outstanding project.”

The Orakei townhouses in central Auckland were recognised for being built in an efficient, sustainable envelope with the use of long-lasting materials. Photo / ADNZ

Seven other properties were awarded national titles in addition to Coll’s hut. The winners included a modern townhouse complex in the prestigious Auckland suburb of Orakei, a modern Tauranga home awarded for colour design and a luxury beach house in Wellington.

One notable winner was a church in Rotorua which had been previously destroyed in a fire back in 2017. The design was based around a “church for the future”, judges complimented its considerations for road noise pollution and visual distraction.

One notable winner was a church in Rotorua which had been previously destroyed in a fire back in 2017. Photo / ADNZ

Three Christchurch properties walked away with awards - a CBD apartment on the riverbank claimed the title for a Residential Multi-Unit Dwelling. It was judged on its views from the living areas, labelled as “varied and enhanced”.

Meanwhile a Redcliffs home winner was branded a “showstopper” and a local brewery in Christchurch - Three Boys - of which judges praised its warehouse glazing where sunlight filtered through, making “a forever changing mood connecting you to the exterior environment”.

The Orakei townhouses in central Auckland were recognised for being built in an efficient, sustainable envelope with the use of long-lasting materials.

“A unique and thoughtful design,” judges said about the rebuilt homes.





Full list of winners: