Outlaw motorcycle gangsters arrested in North Shore, Auckland, after explosives found

Police at a cordon on Sunrise Avenue in Murrays Bay, North Shore, yesterday. Photo / RNZ

Five members of an outlaw motorcycle gang have been arrested and charged after explosives were found at a property on Auckland's North Shore.

The men - aged 22, 23, 27, 31 and 33 years old - were arrested in relation to a search warrant carried out at a house on Sunrise Ave in the suburb of Murrays Bay yesterday morning.

Armed police descended on a property there before police shut down a large section of the road and evacuated residents within the cordon.

Detective Senior Inspector Kevin McNaughton, of the Waitematā Criminal Investigation Branch, said: "At the scene, Police located a number of items of interest including a revolver, ammunition and explosives."

All five men have been charged in relation to the unlawful possession of explosives.

One has another charge of unlawful possession of a pistol and ammunition.

All are due to appear in the North Shore District Court today.

Auckland Transport alerted the public just after 7am yesterday, saying part of Sunrise Ave had been closed because of a "police issue".

Neighbouring schools Murrays Bay Intermediate and Murrays Bay Primary School were allowed to stay open, despite the situation.

Police redirected people taking their children to Murrays Bay Intermediate for some time - telling them to use alternative entrances to the school.

A staff member told the Herald police had given them advice that there was no threat to the school, so they were okay to open.