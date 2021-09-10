Outgoing iwi chair leaves Trust with new strategic approach

The outgoing Ngā Tāngata Tiaki o Whanganui chair says he is happy to be leaving the Trust with a new strategic approach to support development aspirations put forward by hapū and marae.

Gerrard Albert, who has led the Trust since its inception, steps down as chair at Saturday's annual general meeting, when new trustees are due to take up their roles.

The post-settlement governance entity for river iwi and the Whanganui River settlement has paid tribute to his many years of contribution, in particular his "unwavering and committed leadership".

Albert signalled three years ago he would exit at the end of the term, saying the best succession strategy was an exit one, providing the room for others to bring fresh ideas and new approaches. But he says his focus will always be on the people of the river.

"There is no other world for me, except to contribute in some way to our people. I'm certainly going to work a lot more on the ground.

"The salt of the earth people that remain at our maraes and our kids, that's where we need to be investing as well, ensuring that they can grow up strong in the knowledge that their reo, who they are as Whanganui, and actually that their whanaungatanga is right throughout the river.

"That's NTT's challenge going forward. We've got the strategy to go to our people wherever they are and not just be focused on Awa Tupua implementation or environmental matters, but to assist where our people need help and contribute there."

Albert says maintaining the position of each hapū on the river is paramount.

"Right throughout the river people have different views of the history of the river claim and our history and that needs to be maintained.

"The Awa Tupua of course is about ensuring that each can base their voice on that history and actually have it heard through the government and local government changing the way in which they incorporate us into co-deciding and co-designing solutions going forward."

The newly elected board includes returning trustees Che Wilson, Rāwiri Tinirau and Joey Allen, and newcomers Sheena Maru, Tāwhiao McMaster, Tamahaia Skinner and Elijah Pue.