Our new-look Premium morning newsletter

Britt Mann joined the Herald to write its flagship email newsletter, the Premium News Briefing, which has relaunched this morning. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

The inboxes of Herald subscribers look even better this morning with the launch of a revamped Premium News Briefing, our flagship email newsletter.

Thousands of Herald subscribers already receive the briefing as part of their Premium membership, making it one of New Zealand's best-read news emails.

From today, those subscribers will get a refreshed briefing written and curated by senior editor Britt Mann, who recently joined the Herald to oversee our email newsletters.

Arriving every weekday by 7am, the Premium News Briefing is an authoritative guide to the most important news of the day, providing our subscribers with exclusive, timely insights on the stories that really matter from our award-winning journalists. It will showcase the best of our newsroom, including investigations, analysis, opinion, business, sport, and features.

The briefing is available to all Herald Premium subscribers, who enjoy unlimited access to our digital platforms.

The relaunch of the Premium News Briefing comes at a time of great uncertainty and unpredictability, with New Zealand continuing to grapple with its first outbreak of the Covid-19 Delta strain and its consequences for how we live, gather and travel.

More than ever, our readers need accurate, trustworthy information that cuts through the noise and tells them what they need to know.

The Premium News Briefing is an indispensable daily rundown, ensuring you start the day well informed about what's happening in the news and where it's going next.

If you have time to read only one thing in the morning, make it this.

