Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Ōtara Kāinga Ora tenant evicted after repeatedly abusing agency staff

Catherine Hutton
By
Open Justice reporter - Wellington·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

An Ōtara Kāinga Ora tenant has been evicted after the agency told him to remove his dogs from the property. Photo / NZME

An Ōtara Kāinga Ora tenant has been evicted after the agency told him to remove his dogs from the property. Photo / NZME

A Kāinga Ora tenant has been evicted from his home after repeatedly becoming aggressive and yelling “f*** you” at staff when he was told to remove his dogs from the property.

The agency applied to end Vena Funaki’s period tenancy at the Ōtara house, arguing that he swore at

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand