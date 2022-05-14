Voyager 2021 media awards
Otara car crash: Vehicle drives through fence and into building in Auckland

Emergency teams are in southeast Auckland for the clean up after a car drove through a fence. Photo / File

A car has driven through a fence and into a building in southeast Auckland.

The incident happened after the car hit another vehicle on East Tamaki Rd in Otara, between Ferguson and Bairds Rd, at 5.40pm.

"One of the vehicles appears to have come to a stop after driving through a fence and into a building," police said.

"Three people are reported to have received minor to moderate injuries."

Emergency teams are managing traffic with diversion routes being set up, police said.