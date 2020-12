Police examine the scene of an unexplained death of a baby in Ōtara on October 22. A man has been arrested over the incident. Photo / File

A man has denied murdering a baby in Ōtara, South Auckland.

The 5-month-old baby boy died on October 22.

The accused - who has name suppression - appeared briefly at the High Court at Auckland today and entered a not guilty plea.

He had earlier been granted name suppression at his first appearance in the Manukau District Court.

Justice Sally Fitzgerald continued the order to a suppression hearing next year.