Police at the scene of a robbery at the Otaika shops. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Police at the scene of a robbery at the Otaika shops. Photo / Michael Cunningham

An Ōtaika shop has been robbed this afternoon, reportedly by a person with a tomahawk.

Police confirmed they were called to a robbery at “a commercial premises” on Ōtaika Rd, Raumanga around 12.30pm.

“A man has entered the store and taken cash from the till before fleeing on foot,” a police spokesperson said. “Enquiries are continuing.”

Social media users have said the robbery was at Ōtaika Lotto and Post. The shop is currently closed.

Two police cars were at the Ōtaika shops this afternoon, including a dog handler’s vehicle, but there was no sign of the dog or its handler.

Police asked anyone with information to contact them on 105, quoting number P053916385.

Otaika Lotto and Post, where a robbery took place this afternoon. Photo / Michael Cunningham



