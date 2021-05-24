Otahuhu shooting: Police call for witnesses after 31-year-old shot dead

Murder inquiry: Person shot dead in Ōtāhuhu, Auckland; armed police cordon off street. Video / Hayden Woodward

Police are appealing for information after a man was shot dead in Otahuhu.

Acting Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin of Counties Manukau CIB said staff were called to Beatty St just after 2am yesterday after reports a man had been shot.

On arrival, they found a 31-year-old had sustained a fatal gunshot wound.

"Police have been speaking to a number of people as part of their inquiries, including those who were present at the address at the time of the incident.

"Police have also been speaking to neighbours and people in the wider area and are still working to establish exactly what has happened."

Many neighbours told the Herald yesterday how they heard a number of loud bangs before "hysterical screaming".

The resident then awoke to a sheet over a body on the front lawn of the property.

Si Allen, a resident in a nearby street, told a Herald photographer: "It was around 2am, I heard two loud bangs, then a third one. I tried to tell myself it was like a car backfiring like three times. My wife was quite adamant it was gunshots after the third shot.

"We heard screaming, for a good minute or so, then It kind of went quiet. Everything seemed to calm down."

Another Beatty St resident said he was about to go to bed and heard two gunshots at 2.10am across the street.

It was too loud to be a car backfiring and was followed by yelling and screaming, said the man, who went outside and saw people trying to resuscitate a man.

Adkin said residents could continue to expect to see police in the area today as detectives build a picture about what happened.

A post-mortem will be carried out today.

Adkin asked anyone who was in the Beatty St area at the time, or who may have heard or seen any vehicles or anything suspicious, to contact police on 105 quoting file number 210523/2150 or operation name Operation Alani.

People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.