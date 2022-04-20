Fire at a property on Mangere Road, Ōtāhuhu. Video / Supplied

A housefire that choked a residential neighbourhood with smoke has been extinguished, but fire crews are remaining on site to dampen down hot spots.

Neighbours were advised to stay inside with their windows closed as firefighters battled the blaze on Mangere Rd in Ōtāhuhu this morning.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Hayley Saunders said there was no indication anyone was in the house.

Twenty-four firefighters battled the fire. They were called at 10.15am.

Local Simone Dixon says she heard the crackling at 10.25am, and went outside to investigate.

"I didn't go any closer because there was a whole lot of smoke and the flames were intense."

She said the flames were about 8 to 10 metres high.

Police advised pedestrians to avoid the area and roadblocks were in place on Mangere Rd.

"Due to a significant amount of smoke, residents are advised to close their windows and doors and stay inside."