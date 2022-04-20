Fire at a property on Mangere Road, Ōtāhuhu. Video / Supplied

A housefire has choked a residential neighbourhood with smoke, and emergency services are advising neighbours to stay inside with their windows closed as firefighters battle the blaze.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Hayley Saunders said the house on Mangere Rd in Ōtāhuhu is "well involved" and there are currently six crews at the site.

Twenty-four firefighters area are working to extinguish the fire which measures 15 metres by 15 metres.

They were called to the fire at 10.15am.

Nearby resident Simone Dixon says she heard the crackling flames at around 10.25am, and when she went outside to investigate, she saw the fire.

"I didn't go any closer because there was a whole lot of smoke and the flames were intense."

She said the flames were about 8 to 10 metres high.

A police spokesperson says pedestrians are advised to avoid the area, and roadblocks are in place on Mangere Rd.

"Due to a significant amount of smoke, residents are advised to close their windows and doors and stay inside."