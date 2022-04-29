Reginald Robert Ozanne. Photo / Gregor Richardson

A man who stabbed a horse to death has been charged again within months of his release from prison.

Reginald Robert Ozanne, 52, was jailed for two and a-half years over the harrowing death of mini-horse Star in Waititi in February 2019.

The tight-knit coastal community was horrified when the pet was found with 41 stab wounds and the animal eventually succumbed to the injuries.

While Ozanne took responsibility for the attack, he said he had no recall of the incident and never divulged a motive.

He was released from prison in August last year on a range of conditions, running for six months, one of which prohibited him from physical contact with animals unless approved by Probation.

Corrections southern region operations director Chris O'Brien-Smith confirmed Ozanne had yesterday been charged with breaching that condition.

The Otago Daily Times understands the animal allegedly involved was a dog.

"We actively manage the compliance of all offenders with the conditions imposed on them by the courts and the New Zealand Parole Board, and hold them to account if they breach," O'Brien-Smith said.

"Potential penalties can include breach action, increased reporting to Community Corrections or formal prosecution potentially resulting in imprisonment."

Among Ozanne's other prison-release conditions were a bar from alcohol and non-prescription drugs and a restriction from entering Waitati.

At sentencing Judge Michael Crosbie also imposed a ban on Ozanne from owning pets for 10 years – the maximum period under the legislation.