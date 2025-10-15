Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Otago councillor accused of financial misconduct, Dave McKenzie, resigns

RNZ
5 mins to read

Dave McKenzie resigns from Central Otago council race after online backlash. Photo / Screenshot / Election Candidate Video

Dave McKenzie resigns from Central Otago council race after online backlash. Photo / Screenshot / Election Candidate Video

By RNZ

A Central Otago councillor-elect accused of financial misconduct has quit saying “destructive misinformation and hatred” have become too much for his family.

Mayor Tamah Alley said she received an email from Dave McKenzie on Wednesday afternoon advising of his decision to withdraw from the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save