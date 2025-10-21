His concern was slipping formality – shoes off, rules ignored, order fraying.

But the reaction may betray a more profound misunderstanding.

Viewed through a Pākehā procedural lens, Kaipara’s gesture seemed casual. In te ao Māori, it was anything but – an act of humility and reverence for the House she was entering.

Parliament is still reconciling colonial etiquette with cultural reality. Its rules on attire and behaviour grew from Westminster’s sense of propriety – suits, ties, shoes, silence, order – a visual code of authority shaped by 19th-century Britain. The country they once governed has long since changed.

Today, New Zealand’s Parliament speaks in multiple languages and carries symbols once exiled from its floor.

Brownlee’s wish to lift standards may come from genuine concern for Parliament’s dignity. But dignity won’t return through blazers, ties and brogues alone. What evidence shows that a jacket and tie will instil better manners, especially in the debating chamber?

If Parliament wants higher standards, perhaps it should embrace cultural literacy rather than wardrobe policing. A House that looks and sounds like its people isn’t necessarily lowering its tone. It’s living up to its name.

This embrace of cultural literacy extends to the sartorial choices of Te Pāti Māori members, who use dress as a deliberate and powerful expression of identity.

In 2021, Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi challenged Parliament’s traditional necktie rule by wearing a hei tiki, a traditional Māori pendant, instead of a tie. He argued that the taonga represented a legitimate and respectful form of business attire, embodying cultural identity and status far more profoundly than the Western suit-and-tie norm.

Growing diversity can strengthen Parliament. When members wear hei tiki, ‘ie faitaga or puletasi (formal Samoan dress) or place their bare feet on a sacred floor, they are not eroding standards. They are expanding them – making the House reflect those it represents.

That expansion could go further: Pasifika MPs in full traditional dress, others bringing visible markers of their own culture into the chamber.

NZ First’s Winston Peters epitomises parliamentary style with his signature pinstripe suits, crisply tailored shirts and trademark pocket squares.

His style conveys one kind of pride: a moko kauae (cultural markings on the chin) or hei tiki another. Both speak of respect – just in different tongues.

Respect doesn’t always wear shoes.