Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Editorial
Home / Kahu

Oriini Kaipara’s barefoot speech sparks fresh debate on dress rules – Editorial

Editorial
NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Te Pāti Māori MP Oriini Kaipara performs a haka after her maiden speech in Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Te Pāti Māori MP Oriini Kaipara performs a haka after her maiden speech in Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

When Te Pāti Māori MP Oriini Kaipara delivered her maiden speech barefoot, the spotlight fell not on her words but on her soles.

Te Pāti Māori is under intense public scrutiny due to internal struggles and controversies that overshadow any cultural and political messages. The

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save