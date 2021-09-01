Orca pod leaves Pāuatahanui inlet, 12 formal warnings given

A pod of orcas present in the Pāuatahanui inlet since Saturday morning appear to have left the area, reports Whale Rescue.
The pod of seven had been in the inlet since the weekend, but Whale Rescue's Dr Ingrid Visser said observations on this morning from Whale Rescue's "citizen scientist" observer network had seen no sign of them.
"We suspect that the quiet of lockdown may have drawn them in to this unusually long stay near this heavily inhabited place," she said.
"Perhaps the increasing reappearance of people on the water yesterday with the move to level 3 has led to their decision now to move on".
Yesterday Visser made a public call against plans from the Department of Conservation to forcibly herd the orca out of the inlet, saying boats and noise devices would cause them distress.
Wellington District Road Policing manager Inspector Wade Jennings said the orca pod had drawn a large number of people to Pāuatahanui inlet under alert level 3 restrictions.
"Road policing staff have issued 12 formal warnings in relation to people travelling to view the pod," he said.
"It is important to remember that recreational activity and exercise at alert level 3 should be in your local area. Stay close to home and go to your local park or beach, not necessarily your favourite one."