He said it achieved other goals, giving examples of “heartening changes” among the teens, including playing sports, shunning old peers, talk of removing tattoos and “looking for really real positives, opportunities around employment …”.
“For the majority of those that did offend, the offending was less serious and we saw longer periods of time without reoffending than we saw previously,” he said.
Labour’s Willow-Jean Prime called the initiative a “complete failure” that should be scrapped.
The Government is pushing ahead with enshrining the bootcamps in law, and there is talk of the second cohort having a longer in-house period.
The taxpayers funding this project understand troubled teens can’t be reformed overnight, but the first-year results are unlikely to have many popping the champagne.
Greater return on investment is expected from round two.
