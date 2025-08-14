Advertisement
Oranga Tamariki put teen in motel for a year, bootcamp attendees reoffend - Editorial

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

A 15-year-old boy lived in a motel for a year with round-the-clock minders because Oranga Tamariki couldn't find anywhere suitable to put him. Image / AI generated illustration

Editorial

THE FACTS

  • As of July 1, 18 youths in Oranga Tamariki care were staying in motels.
  • Seven of 10 youths reoffended after attending the Government’s military-style bootcamp pilot programme.

A teen ward of the state living in a motel with a rotating cast of 24/7 minders.

Instead of attending school, he whiles away the hours sleeping in, gaming, eating, seeing his girlfriend and occasionally committing minor crimes. On the taxpayers’ dime.

It sounds like fiction, but The of Zack and Cody - a Disney show about tween hotel residence hijinks - this is not.

