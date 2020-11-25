Oranga Tamariki head Grainne Moss will not quit

A defiant Oranga Tamariki boss Grainne Moss says will not resign from the controversial Crown agency.

Moss spoke to reporters this afternoon and insisted she was committed to the agency to make change and had not been asked by the Government to resign.

The Belfast-born chief executive said she'd had some "very effective" conversations with new Children's Minister Kelvin Davis - who has so far refused to express confidence in her.

The two were still in the process of getting to know each other, she said.

Moss said she had "no idea" where the rumours came from that she was set to resign.

Her agency has been under intense scrutiny since video was published of the uplift of a week-old Māori baby in Hastings last year.

That event has led to no less than five reviews of Oranga Tamariki and its uplift practices - an internal review, plus reviews by Whānau Ora, the Chief Ombudsman, the Children's Commissioner, and the Waitangi Tribunal.

Oranga Tamariki chief executive Grainne Moss.

Moss spoke to reporters after appearing before the Waitangi Tribunal hearing this afternoon in Wellington.

In her opening statement, she made a frank concession of structural racism within Oranga Tamariki's systems which had led to poor outcomes for Māori tamariki taken from their whānau.

"The structural racism that exists in the care and protection system reflects broader society and has also meant more tamariki Māori being reported to it," she told the hearing.

"The Crown should have identified the need to tackle structural racism head on in the

establishment of Oranga Tamariki."

She also told the inquiry that the Crown had failed to fully put in place the recommendations of the 1988 report Puao-te-Ata-tu about a Māori perspective for social support.

Speaking to reporters, she said making the concessions was "very emotional". It was the first time she had publicly admitted Oranga Tamariki's ingrained racism.

Her appearance comes after a Māori Television report earlier today that said she was poised to depart from the troubled welfare agency.

On Monday, Children's Commissioner Andrew Becroft released the second of two reports on Oranga Tamariki.

The report called for the Government to commit to transferring power and resources to Māori to care for children that might otherwise be dealt with by the state. The move would enable a "By Māori, for Māori" approach, Becroft said.

It also recommended that Oranga Tamariki halt its practice of removing babies from birthing suites or maternity wards.