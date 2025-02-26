Advertisement
Oranga Tamariki contacted after camp ‘incident’ at top Christchurch school

Anna Leask
A St Andrew's College student was suspended after an incident at a junior school camping trip. Photo / RNZ

Oranga Tamariki has confirmed it has been contacted by St Andrew’s College in Christchurch after a student was suspended over an “incident” at a junior school camping trip.

Earlier this week the college confirmed a formal complaint had been made to the police about the incident – but the head of the school would not be drawn on details.

“St Andrew’s College is aware of and managing an incident that was reported to have occurred during last week’s Year 6 school camp,” said rector Mark Wilson.

“We can confirm that due to the nature of the allegations, one of our students has been suspended from school while an investigation is conducted.

“While we understand a formal complaint has been made to the police, we have been told that they are not conducting any investigation.”

Police refused to comment.

Today Oranga Tamariki confirmed involvement.

“Oranga Tamariki can confirm we have been contacted following an alleged incident at a Christchurch school,” said National Commissioner South Arihia Bennett.

“We will undertake the appropriate processes to respond.

“Anyone who ever has concerns for the safety or wellbeing of a child should make a report of concern to Oranga Tamariki.”

The Ministry of Health would not comment on whether or not it was involved, without a privacy waiver from those involved.

Meanwhile, Wilson has confirmed an “external agency” has been hired to carry out a “thorough and impartial investigation”.

STAC would not elaborate on which agency had been employed.

Wilson said on Monday that the school was supporting the “students and families” involved.

“At this time, we are unable to comment further on the specifics of the incident to protect the privacy of the students and families involved,” he said.

“We are taking this matter very seriously and are committed to addressing it thoroughly.

“If anyone has concerns, we would be happy to hear from them directly to address this.”

Wilson was “not aware of any students” who had left STAC as a result of “this or any other incident”.

STAC consists of a preschool and preparatory school, a middle school and a senior college.

It is an independent, co-educational day and boarding school which, according to its website, offers “a dynamic curriculum and a world-class learning environment”.

“We aim to inspire and support our students to achieve their full potential and leave us as confident, well-rounded young adults, who are prepared for life in today’s rapidly-changing world.”

Anna Leask is a Christchurch-based reporter who covers national crime and justice. She joined the Herald in 2008 and has worked as a journalist for 18 years with a particular focus on family and gender-based violence, child abuse, sexual violence, homicides, mental health and youth crime. She writes, hosts and produces the award-winning podcast A Moment In Crime, released monthly on nzherald.co.nz.

