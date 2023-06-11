Multiple crews were called to the scene. Photo / NZME

A scene guard has been posted at the site of a suspicious house fire in Ōpōtiki.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Colin Underdown said the Ford St house was “fully involved” when crews arrived just after 9pm Sunday.

The fire at the single-storey building was about 10m by 15m and was fully extinguished later that night.

Underdown said the fire was being treated as suspicious and a scene guard and a fire investigator were there this morning.

Four crews and a command vehicle were called to the fire.

A police spokeswoman said police were notified of a house fire on Ford St in Ōpōtiki about 10.45pm Sunday.

“There are no reports of injuries. A scene examination is under way and enquiries to establish the circumstances are ongoing,” she said.



