Ōpōtiki drowning victim was lifetime member of local fishing club

Jim Kemp was pulled from the water at Cape Runaway about 7pm on Boxing Day. Photo / File

Friends of a man who drowned in Ōpōtiki on Boxing Day say he was “one hell of a nice guy” and will be dearly missed.

Jim Kemp was pulled from the water at Cape Runaway about 7pm. He was given medical attention but sadly died at the scene, police said.

His death was the first in a tragic 12 hours that saw three people lose their lives in the water on Boxing Day night.

The Hutt River in the Wellington region was blessed this morning after a swimmer failed to surface, was pulled from the water, and also pronounced dead at the scene. The third incident that night happened at a South Auckland address.

Kemp was a lifetime member of the Waihau Bay Sport Fishing Club and was listed as the club’s vice president.

The club posted on Facebook that its Christmas tournament has been postponed to a later date in January “in light of the tragic passing of a well-respected community man”.

A rāhui was in place in the wider Waihau Bay area. This area included Raukokore School to Midway, which is between Lottin Point and Hicks Bay, the club said.

“Please show respect to the family and the community at this time.”

A friend of Kemp’s told the Herald he would be greatly missed.

“He was one hell of a nice guy and would always go out of his way to help someone if he could.”

The last time he saw Kemp was a couple of years ago when Kemp collected some bluefin tuna heads for research purposes.

“I’m glad I got the chance to speak with him one last time. He will be dearly missed amongst the community and his family and friends.”

Others posted on Facebook about wonderful memories at the river with Kemp and that he was a kind and genuine man.

Kemp’s family did not wish to make any further comment at this time.

Later on the same night that Kemp drowned, emergency services were called to Kaitoke Regional Park in Upper Hutt at 12.15am.

Police said a person failed to surface during a swim in the Hutt River near the area of Waterworks Rd.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene after being pulled from the water.

Greater Wellington Regional Council environment management general manager Al Cross said staff, and especially park rangers, were saddened by the tragic drowning.

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s whānau and friends.”

Mana whenua Te Āti Awa blessed the Hutt River this morning and placed a rāhui on the river pool area 20 metres upstream of the swingbridge.

“The rāhui is likely to be in place for three days. It does not cover any part of the Pakuratahi river which flows past the campground,” Cross said.

Signs about the Rāhui were in place, he said.