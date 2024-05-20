Voyager 2023 media awards
Ōpōtiki Coastguard building, digger fire: Man arrested, charged with arson

Police have arrested a man and charged him with arson in connection with a fire at the Ōpōtiki Coastguard building in the Bay of Plenty.

Police got a report of a break-in at the building overnight and found a digger ablaze at a nearby industrial lot by the town’s wharf at about 3am today.

A 37-year-old man was charged with arson and was due to appear in the Whakatāne District Court tomorrow.

Police were continuing to make inquiries into the break-in.

- More to come

