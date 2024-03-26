OPINION

People in Auckland often tell me they feel like the political debates in Wellington are a long way removed from their day-to-day reality. The string of broken promises we have seen from this new National-led government is likely to make that worse.

Households have been dealing with the cost of living crisis for some time now. After six years of turmoil marked by natural disasters, a terrorist attack, rising crime and a global pandemic, many voted for change in the last election, hoping for better.

But instead we have a Government lacking vision for Auckland, our most productive city.

There has been finger pointing about ram raids but no action to improve crime rates, despite a spate of petrol stations being hit.

The city’s water rates are set to rise by a proposed 23 per cent.

And getting around is already harder in Auckland than anywhere else in the country as the repeal of the regional fuel tax results in the cancellation of crucial infrastructure projects.

Instead of policies to make childcare more affordable, make most prescriptions free, or provide half price public transport, the National Government just spent nearly $3 billion on landlords and is still planning tax cuts that won’t benefit working people in the way they promised.

Governing is about choices. At the same time as refusing to commit to funding school lunches or reinstating flexibility around the funding for disability support, this government is choosing to prioritise landlords and is creating its own financial crisis.

National told New Zealanders that their promises were affordable and they could balance the books just by cutting back supposed “wasteful spending”.

Increasing the number of teachers, nurses, doctors, and police we employ and the amount we pay them is not wasteful spending. Nor is rebuilding our schools and hospitals, our roads and water infrastructure, and investing in public transport.

The school lunch programme is a not wasteful spending. It feeds kids all over the country and teachers see the benefits of focus and attendance at school every day. Vital preventative healthcare like free prescriptions and cheaper doctors visits is not wasteful spending either.

This Government’s priorities are backwards. But with a leader that doesn’t see the problem with taking $1000 a week he doesn’t need, while telling others to make cuts and save money – it’s clear where these decisions are coming from.

Kiwis deserve a government that puts people first. We deserve a government that backs Kiwis to come together to support and help each other to thrive.

In politics, values matter, and we should talk about them a lot more. When I look at the actions of this new government, I see very different values in play to the ones that I hold, and that I believe define and motivate New Zealanders.

Putting landlords ahead of hungry kids, smoking revenue ahead of people’s health, and tax cuts ahead of supporting the most vulnerable among us like people living with disabilities - we are a better country than that.

Chris Hipkins is the leader of the Labour Party.