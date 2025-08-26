Advertisement
Premium

Opinion: Chumocracy is threatening New Zealand’s future – Robert MacCulloch

By Robert MacCulloch
NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Former prime minister Sir John Key sitting in the House during Question Time on April 30, 2024. After the 2023 election, many Key-era politicians were appointed to public sector roles. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Opinion by Robert MacCulloch
Robert MacCulloch is an Auckland University economics professor.

THE FACTS

  • Long-run economic prosperity is hindered by top jobs being given based on connections, not merit.
  • After the 2023 election, many Sir John Key-era politicians were appointed to high-ranking positions.
  • The connections game affects both public and private sectors, leading to perceptions of merit being secondary.

Long-run economic prosperity is built on there being rewards for a person’s efforts and ingenuity. However, when top jobs are handed out on connections, not on merit, it falls apart.

Why acquire skills and work experience when there is little in it for you? Why bother?

So it

Save