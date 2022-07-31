Voyager 2021 media awards
Opinion: Auckland Super City was super fun, so why not Christchurch?

4 minutes to read
This series will profile the people who make Christchurch tick, give a voice to the region’s diverse communities and debate how the city can best accommodate its growing number of residents while examining the issues facing the city. Video / NZ Herald

NZ Herald
By Malcolm Johns, Chief Executive, Christchurch Airport

OPINION

I have read with some interest the commentary around 'Super Cities'. Having lived in Auckland before the creation of one Auckland region, before moving to Christchurch, here are some of our experiences.

Before coming

