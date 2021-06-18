Operation Trojan Shield: Wanted concrete worker appears in court, two still sought

Dwight Fatu made a brief appearance in the Hamilton District Court today after his arrest last night. Photo / NZME

18 Jun, 2021 01:10 AM 2 minutes to read

A man wanted in connection with an organised crime group accused of importing drugs into New Zealand has appeared in court.

Dwight Percival Fatu, 50, made a brief appearance before Judge Josephine Bouchier in the Hamilton District Court today.

He faces more than 10 charges including possession of methamphetamine for supply, conspiracy to supply cannabis and methamphetamine, supplying methamphetamine and participating in an organised criminal group.

Fatu is charged with participating in an organised criminal group with several other individuals including Duax and Shane Ngakuru, both of whom are living overseas.

His lawyer Roger Laybourn didn't apply for bail or seek name suppression.

Fatu, who was arrested in Raglan last night, was remanded in custody to reappear next month.

Meanwhile, police are still seeking two others in relation to Operation Trojan Shield.

Ricky MacFarlane of Hamilton is wanted by police in relation to Operation Trojan Shield. Photo / NZ Police

Judge Robert Spear on Monday issued warrants for the arrest of Rhys Gage and Ricky MacFarlane.

Police today confirmed the pair are still being sought.

Gage, 24, has links to Te Kauwhata, Bay of Plenty and Hamilton.

Rhys Gage, 24, of Te Kauwhata, is also being sought by police. Photo / NZ Police

MacFarlane, 26, also has links to Hamilton.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gage or MacFarlane is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote Operation Equinox, file number 201016/5636.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.