Operation Mystic: Two men admit roles in international drug syndicate

Ten people arrested, $5 million of drugs seized in Operation Mystic. Video / Auckland City District Police

Two men accused of involvement in one of New Zealand's largest illegal drug syndicates pleaded guilty today to multiple charges.

Peter Dong Hae Kim and Sam Edmands appeared at the High Court at Auckland via audio-video link as they admitted to their part in what police have dubbed Operation Mystic.

Justice Sally Fitzgerald remanded both men on bail until their sentencing hearing in February.

It's been nearly two years since 10 people were arrested and police reported seizing about $5 million worth of drugs after an eight-month investigation.

The international syndicate is accused of having imported over a tonne of methamphetamine, MDMA, cocaine and ephedrine into New Zealand over a three-year period.

Kim pleaded guilty on Wednesday to a representative charge of possessing methamphetamine for sale, which carries a maximum possible sentence of life imprisonment, and a representative charge of possessing MDMA for sale, which carries a maximum sentence of 14 years' prison.

More than $1m cash was seized in the police investigation Operation Mystic. Photo / Supplied

He also pleaded guilty to having received two ounces of cocaine under the pseudonym "tyretrader101", which also carries a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Edmands, meanwhile, pleaded guilty to failing to provide police with the

security pin for his mobile phone when requested, which is punishable by up to three months' prison, and participating in organised criminal group - punishable by up to 10 years' prison.

The pair's admission of guilt comes four months after the sentencing of co-defendant Mirtha Susan Ramos Mazuela - a dental hygienist originally from Chile who said she only participated in the drug trade to be closer to her son, Hugo Patricio Alarcon Ramos, who has been described as the syndicate's top lieutenant on the ground in New Zealand.

The pair's guilty pleas were heard at the High Court at Auckland. Photo / NZME

Mazuela was ordered to serve 11 years and six months in prison in July after pleading guilty to 12 charges involving importing, selling and possessing methamphetamine, cocaine, ephedrine and MDMA, as well as one additional charge of possessing materials for the manufacture of methamphetamine.

Her son was sentenced to 12 years in prison in September last year.

Several other co-defendants still await trial, including the alleged kingpin of the operation, who has name suppression.