Police, Customs and Defence Force intercepted almost four tonnes of cocaine floating in the Pacific Ocean earlier this month during Operation Hydros, which began in December 2022.

Police, Customs and Defence Force intercepted almost four tonnes of cocaine floating in the Pacific Ocean earlier this month during Operation Hydros, which began in December 2022.

New Zealand’s largest drug bust, recorded earlier this month after police intercepted 3.2 tonnes of cocaine adrift in the ocean, has got even bigger.

Final analysis of the cocaine recovered has now been completed and has revealed that the total amount of cocaine recovered is just shy of four tonnes, says Detective Superintendent Greg Williams, director of the National Organised Crime Group

“This is a significant update, as more than half a tonne of cocaine has been added to the already eye-watering total previously announced.

The shipment of cocaine recovered in the Pacific Ocean was likely destined for the Australian market and was enough to service around a year’s demand there, Williams says.

This month, New Zealand Police, along with partners at New Zealand Customs Service and the New Zealand Defence Force announced Operation Hydros, which began in December 2022.

“In total, Operation Hydros has recovered 3894 kilograms of cocaine which puts the total wholesale value over $580 million,” he said.

In total, Operation Hydros has recovered 3,894 kilograms of cocaine which puts the total wholesale value over $580 million.

No arrests have been made at this stage, however investigations into the recovery will continue, police said.

Working alongside the Defence Force and Customs, police recovered 81 bales of cocaine drifting in the Pacific Ocean earlier this month and brought it back to shore to be destroyed.

The cocaine was found in nets with flotation devices, awaiting collection.

Earlier, Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said the massive haul of cocaine found floating in the Pacific Ocean was four times larger than any haul previously found by New Zealand authorities.

Coster said New Zealand was a potential transit point to Australia from South America.

Asked if the haul was meant for here or for Australia, Coster said: “It’s possible that some of it would’ve landed here, but the volume would’ve supplied us for 30 years - so much more likely Australia.”

Cocaine had not featured significantly in New Zealand compared to methamphetamine, Coster said, which is our biggest problem.

The bales were found six days sailing northeast of New Zealand in international waters, not a high-traffic area, and had not been in the water long before the package was found.

The bust is the equivalent of 30 years worth of cocaine supply in New Zealand and one year’s worth in Australia.

National Organised Crime Group director Detective Superintendent Greg Williams said New Zealand was not a cocaine market.

At the moment New Zealand consumes about 1.7kg of cocaine a week.

“We are tiny compared to Australia so there is no way 3.2 tonnes are coming here,” Williams said.

The bust is the equivalent of 30 years worth of cocaine supply in New Zealand and one year’s worth in Australia. It’s estimated it would cause $9b worth of social harm if it had been headed for New Zealand.

New Zealand Customs Service acting comptroller Bill Perry said the shipment was worth more than half a billion dollars.

“Customs is pleased to have helped prevent such a large amount of cocaine causing harm in communities here in New Zealand, Australia and elsewhere in the wider Pacific region.

Constricted air and commercial movements due to Covid-19 could show drug syndicates are testing other routes, Perry said.

“It is concerning that last year’s interceptions were in the vicinity of 800kg, and this well tops that.”

In March last year, police and Customs made what was then Aotearoa’s largest-ever drug bust when they intercepted 613kg of methamphetamine arriving through Auckland Airport.

The drugs were worth $245m and six people were arrested - including some with links to the Comancheros gang.