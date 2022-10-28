Fears more doctors could be lost to suicide, the costly Ministry of Education U-turn and Kayne West’s net worth plummets in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

More than $1 million worth of methamphetamine, and other drugs have been seized as part of police’s major drug operation in Auckland.

Detective Inspector Lloyd Schmid said Operation Cobalt staff were executing search warrants in Māngere late last week when the discovery was made.

“Police were at the addresses in relation to a firearms incident in Auckland City that had occurred in late September.

“At a Bader Drive address staff came across a number of illegal items, such as drugs, which have been seized.”

Operation Cobalt search yields in million dollar drug bust at a patched Comanchero member's house in Māngere, Auckland.

Police located around 4 kilograms of methamphetamine, with a street value estimated at more than $1.1m, as well as more than a kilogram of what was believed to be a precursor of the drug.

A prohibited magazine, cannabis and nearly $8000 in cash were also found at the property.

“A 34-year-old man located at the address, who is a patched Comanchero member, has since been arrested after the find and is before the Manukau District Court,” Schmid said.

He has been charged with possession for supply of methamphetamine, amphetamine and cannabis, along with a charge of unlawfully possessing a prohibited magazine.

The Police investigation into the original incident remains ongoing.

Operation Cobalt: Police seize $8,000 in cash at patched Comanchero member's house in Auckland.

Yesterday, police said they had located a firearm, ammunition, and stolen property during their raids of Auckland properties as part of Operation Cobalt.

The searches were part of an investigation into a syndicate which had associations with the Head Hunters, Schmid said.

A Tec-9 sub-machine gun, several types of ammunition and $25,000 in cash was also located at the property on Valdese Rise.

“A woman located at an address in Browns Bay was arrested and is facing serious charges as a result,” Schmid said.

Among the items found by police were 23 15g bottles of GBL, a large amount of LSD and smaller quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine and cannabis.

Police also recovered stolen property including tools and jewellery.

The 32-year-old woman was to appear in the North Shore District Court, including on charges of possession for supply of GBL and LSD.

She had also been charged with unlawfully possessing a prohibited firearm, four counts of unlawfully possessing explosives, and theft and drugs offences.

“Operation Cobalt is continuing to target and disrupt illegal behaviour, such as the operation allegedly being operated by this syndicate,” Schmid said.

“Our search warrants were conducted at a number of addresses across the region. This is a pleasing result given the harm we know is being inflicted on communities when these drugs are distributed.”

Schmid said the investigation remains ongoing and police cannot rule out further arrests being made.

Operation Cobalt was launched in July to respond to a spike in intimidating behaviour and violence by gangs, particularly the drive-by shootings between the Killer Beez and Tribesmen in Auckland, in the first half of the year.

Since then, the police have seized more than 200 firearms and laid more than 12,900 charges in court, as well as confiscating commercial quantities of drugs and large sums of cash.

The nationwide crackdown - which includes a specialist ring-fenced team of 40 staff in Auckland - was intended to finish in December.

Police had yet to decide whether Operation Cobalt would be extended into next year.

As part of Operation Cobalt, police have found semi-automatic firearms from Mongols in a Remuera mansion, discovered drugs and cash allegedly belonging to a Head Hunter on bail at a drug rehab centre, as well as a meth lab filled with guns linked to a senior member of the Rebels.

The surge in shootings has also settled down - in particular the conflict between the Tribesmen and Killer Beez - which could be a sign that the increased attention from police has had the desired effect.

The Killer Beez and the Tribesmen were involved in at least 23 shootings in a three-week period earlier in the year.

Police continue to encourage anyone with information about illegal activities taking place in their community to contact them via the 105 service or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.