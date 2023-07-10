Police arrested a 36-year-old man without incident.

A gang member has been arrested during a police sting on a Naenae property this afternoon.

The 36-year-old was found in possession of an illegal firearm when police executed a search warrant at 2.30pm today on Hay St in the Lower Hutt suburb.

The firearm was seized and the man was taken into custody “without incident”, according to Detective Sergeant Harley Mounsey.

He is due to appear in the Hutt Valley District Court tomorrow on firearm-related charges.

“This was a planned search warrant that was safely executed to minimise any inconvenience or exposure to the community,” said Mounsey, who oversaw the investigation.

“Operation Cobalt is committed to seizing unlawfully held firearms and it’s reassuring to be able to safely seize this firearm from a gang member.

“We welcome information from anyone who has concerns about organised crime, gang activity, or the illegal possession of firearms in their community.”

He said police rely on the community’s and whānau members’ eyes and ears to lessen the harm done to our communities.



