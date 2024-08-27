Advertisement
Home / New Zealand

Opening of Wellington music venue Meow Nui delayed, Drax Project shows postponed

RNZ
2 mins to read
By RNZ

A major Wellington music venue has had its opening delayed days before its first show.

Meow Nui has involved converting the Salvation Army’s 1990 Citadel church into a gig spot that could hold a capacity of 1000 people, a similar size to Auckland’s Powerstation.

Drax Project were set to be the first artists to take the stage at Meow Nui this Friday and Saturday, but those shows have been postponed.

Meow Nui’s part owner Damien Jones confirmed to RNZ the opening of the venue had been delayed.

RNZ asked about the impact on other shows slated for Meow Nui, but Jones said he could not provide any other details due to commercial sensitivities.

In a statement on Instagram, Drax Project said they were gutted that, due to circumstances outside of their or Meow Nui’s control, they would have to postpone the shows.

The band said tickets would be automatically transferred to a new date on the first weekend of November but noted that if fans could not make it, they could receive a full refund.

“If you’d booked travel to Wellington for next weekend and can’t change it, please let us know and we’ll try and find a way to make it up to you,” the band said.

Other shows scheduled at Meow Nui next month include performances by New Zealand hip-hop group Home Brew and indie pop group The Beths.

Ticketholders for the Home Brew show were told on Tuesday night their show had been moved to a new venue, the Great Hall in the Old Dominion Museum building at Massey University.

