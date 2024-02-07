There is a large fire at Green Gorilla Waste Facility. Video / Gabriel Kearns

Large flames and billowing smoke can be seen for several kilometres as emergency services respond to a massive fire at a waste facility in Ōnehunga, Auckland.

Video taken of the fire, which the Herald understands is at Green Gorilla on Victoria St, shows massive flames visible from about 1km.

The smoke is visible from more than 20km away in Milford on Auckland’s North Shore, a photo from a Herald reader shows.

One man at work in the neighbouring suburb of Ōtāhuhu said the fire had “massively increased” in the 15 minutes he had been watching.

People on social media said the flames were six to nine metres high, while others have reported seeing the fire from the nearby Southwestern Motorway.

The fire at Green Gorilla Waste Facility in Auckland's Ōnehunga. Photo / Shelley Fenton

A staff member at a nearby business said they could see a large plume of black smoke coming from the building.

”The flames have risen considerably and are well above the building we can see which is about 8-9m high.”

“It’s quite windy here, a south westerly wind is blowing.”

He said there are about six to eight fire crews in attendance and at least one ladder truck.

A police spokesperson said they are on the scene assisting with traffic management.

Auckland Transport (AT) said due to a fire the road is closed at the intersection of Neilson St and Victoria St, in Ōnehunga.

“Avoid this area or expect delays with diversions in place affecting all traffic, including bus services,” AT said.

VICTORIA ST & NEILSON ST - ONEHUNGA - 2:00PM

The Herald understands a pile of wood has caught on fire.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand has been approached for comment.

