Fire crews remained overnight at the scene of a large fire at a waste facility in Onehunga, Auckland, and a fire investigator is due at the scene this morning.

Commuters should expect heavy traffic in the area this morning, with road closures around the scene of the blaze expected to impact travel.

Westbound lanes on Neilson St are closed between Alfred St and Galway St today. Auckland Transport has advised motorists to expect delays.

NEILSON ST, ONEHUNGA - 6:25AM, THU 08 FEB

Due to an ongoing fire on Victoria St, westbound lanes on Neilson St remain closed between Alfred St & Galway St. Eastbound lanes are open. Expect delays with diversions affecting all westbound traffic, including bus services.

Commuters are also told to expect heavy traffic congestion in the areas of Onehunga, Mangere, and SH20.

Due to a fire incident in Onehunga yesterday, Neilson Street is closed in the westbound direction between Alfred Street and Galway Street.

Please be prepared for possible delays.





Earlier yesterday, large flames and billowing smoke could be seen for several kilometres as emergency services responded to the massive fire at the Green Gorilla Waste Facility on Victoria St.

Police began evacuations of commercial buildings immediately downwind from the fire on the street at 3.45pm.

Two helicopters that assisted ground crews throughout the afternoon ceased flying at 8.15pm.

“Ground crews will work on rotation through the night to attempt to extinguish the fire. The fire remains contained, but is still active,” Fenz said in a statement at 9.30pm.

Fresh crews are set to arrive on the scene this morning, with operations expected to continue through most of the day.

“There will continue to be smoke in the area this evening, and likely into the morning. Anyone in the vicinity is advised to keep out of the smoke,” Fenz said.

Fire investigators will return to the scene today to ascertain the cause of the fire.

People living in nearby homes were being urged to close their windows and doors as 22 crews battled the large fire yesterday. Two helicopters were also in the air fighting the fire.

In a statement, Green Gorilla said no one was harmed in the fire at its state-of-the-art commercial and industrial waste processing facility.

“At Green Gorilla, the safety of our community, employees, and the environment remains our utmost priority. I want to reassure everyone that no one has been harmed as a result of this incident,” CEO Elaine Morgan said.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, Morgan added, but the immediate focus was ensuring the safety of staff and those in the surrounding area.

“We are working in partnership with FENZ and Auckland City Council to respond to the fire and mitigate any potential impacts on the community and environment,” Morgan said.

“I want to extend my deepest gratitude to the dedicated Green Gorilla staff for their swift response to the fire incident. Through their adherence to safety protocols and best practices, we have thankfully avoided any injuries. The health and safety of our team and the community are always our top priorities, and their commitment to these principles has been exemplary.”

Morgan also said Green Gorilla services, including its four transfer stations, will continue to operate as normal.

The Green Gorilla facility in Onehunga processes more than 10,000 tonnes of commercial, construction and demolition waste each month.

This includes separating recyclable materials such as metal, wood, rubble, cardboard, paper, aluminium cans, steel, and plastic bottles, the company said. The wood chipping operation converts treated and untreated wood into useful products such as biofuel, landscaping chips, and animal bedding.

The smoke was visible from more than 20km away in Milford on Auckland’s North Shore, a photo from a Herald reader shows.

People on social media said the flames were six to nine metres high, while others have reported seeing the fire from the nearby Southwestern Motorway.

A staff member at a nearby business said they could see a large plume of black smoke coming from the building.

”The flames have risen considerably and are well above the building we can see which is about 8-9m high.”

“It’s quite windy here, a southwesterly wind is blowing.”

St John said it responded with one ambulance and two rapid response units on scene but has not treated any patients.

Large flames and billowing smoke can be seen for several kilometres as emergency services respond to a massive fire at a waste facility in Ōnehunga, Auckland. Photo / Hayden Woodward

