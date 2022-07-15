Onehunga homicide: Man charged with murder of 77-year-old Maria Brown

A forensic investigation is under way following the discovery of the body of a 77-year-old woman inside her Onehunga home shortly after 10am. Video / Hayden Woodward

Police have charged a man with the murder of Maria Brown, a treasured Auckland grandmother who was found dead at her home.

A homicide investigation was launched after a family member found Brown, 77, deceased at a Onehunga address on June 5.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard said a 49-year-old man has today been charged with murder and arson.

He is due to appear in the Auckland District Court on Thursday, July 21.

Maria Brown, 77, was found dead in her home. Photo / Supplied

"Police want to acknowledge Maria's family and friends during this extremely difficult time," Beard said.

As the matter was now before the court, police had no further comment to make, he said.

Brown, a widow who lived alone, left behind a twin sister, who lives in American Samoa.

Born and raised on Savai'i, Brown had immigrated to New Zealand with family many years ago.

She had five children and many grandchildren.