Police canvassed neighbours after a woman died in unexplained circumstances at an Auckland home today. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Screams were heard by neighbours the night a woman died in unexplained circumstances at a suburban Auckland home.

Police were called to the home in Selwyn St, Onehunga, about 2.50am today, a police spokeswoman said.

It was there they “located a woman deceased at the property”, she said.

“The death is unexplained at this stage and police are making enquiries.”

A hearse was seen leaving the property - the site of 16 large, two-storey homes - about 1.15pm.

Selwyn St runs parallel to Onehunga’s main Onehunga Mall road and close to the Dress Smart Outlet shopping centre.

Three police cars could be seen on the scene this afternoon. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police officers could be seen canvassing neighbours today, including from properties behind and adjacent to the shared site.

One neighbour told the Herald police wanted to know if he’d heard anything between 3pm yesterday and 3am today.

Like most neighbours spoken to by the Herald, he’d seen and heard nothing - and nor had he been aware of any previous issues at the property where the woman died.

However, one neighbour was woken by screaming and then a raised voice, she said.

“I was going to get up, but then I just fell back asleep.”

Police are expected to release more details as their inquiries progress.





Cherie Howie is an Auckland-based reporter who joined the Herald in 2011. She has been a journalist for more than 20 years and specialises in general news and features.