Police were called to the scene in the early hours of this morning. Photo / Dean Purcell

Police were called to the scene in the early hours of this morning. Photo / Dean Purcell

A woman has been found dead in an Auckland home in unexplained circumstances.

Police were called to the Onehunga home on Selwyn St at about 2.50am today, where they “located a woman deceased at the property”, a police spokeswoman said.

“The death is unexplained at this stage and police are making inquiries.”

Selwyn St runs parallel to Onehunga’s main Onehunga Mall road and close to the Dress Smart Outlet shopping centre.

Police are expected to release more details as their inquiries progress.







