Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Auckland mystery death: Woman found dead in home in unexplained circumstances

Ben Leahy
By
Quick Read
Police were called to the scene in the early hours of this morning. Photo / Dean Purcell

Police were called to the scene in the early hours of this morning. Photo / Dean Purcell

A woman has been found dead in an Auckland home in unexplained circumstances.

Police were called to the Onehunga home on Selwyn St at about 2.50am today, where they “located a woman deceased at the property”, a police spokeswoman said.

“The death is unexplained at this stage and police are making inquiries.”

Selwyn St runs parallel to Onehunga’s main Onehunga Mall road and close to the Dress Smart Outlet shopping centre.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Police are expected to release more details as their inquiries progress.



Latest from New Zealand