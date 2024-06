Security guards at the entrance to the closed-down One33 brothel at 133 Vincent St in Auckland's city centre. Photo / Michael Craig

Security guards at the entrance to the closed-down One33 brothel at 133 Vincent St in Auckland's city centre. Photo / Michael Craig

An Auckland brothel boss who refuses to leave her bordello despite security being hired to evict her, claims she has issued a trespass notice against her landlord - a well known criminal barrister and former policeman.

Police confirmed they attended an incident at One33 in the city centre on Wednesday night, but said they would be taking no further action as it was up to those involved to sort the matter out.

Now the brothel madam’s mother says she fears for her daughter’s “fragile” state, after her daughter spent days camping at the building in the cold and with limited access to food.

“I am concerned that my daughter has not eaten for four days, has no power to stay warm,” Jean Kumar said.

“She is sounding very fragile. She has send [sic] me texts which no mother would want to read.”

A landlord company owned by Tony Bouchier claims the brothel owes it $176,993 in unpaid rent and insurance costs.

One33 director Aartisha Kumar denies this, claiming Bouchier renegged on a verbal promise to waive some of the unpaid rent.





She had earlier refused to leave the building at 133 Vincent St on Monday when security turned to take control of the premises, choosing to instead camp in the foyer in protest.

Then on Wednesday night, Kumar said she flagged down a passing police car and asked the officers to intervene.

During the conversation with police and security, Kumar said she dashed from the foyer into the building proper where she shut the doors on the security guards.

She said she told the security guards she “would not be letting them in, and if they were going to get in, they needed to get a court order”.