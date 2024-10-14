Further 1News polling showed National on 37% support and Labour on 29% – both down one point since the last poll in August.

The Green Party was at 12%, Act 8%, NZ First 5% and Te Pāti Māori 4%.

Political commentator, Ben Thomas told The Front Page that compared to how people might have expected Christopher Luxon, David Seymour, and Winston Peters to work together — you’d say it’s been a ‘huge success’.

“It’s almost like an HR team building exercise Christopher Luxon might’ve had at Air New Zealand, the kind of brainstorming sessions where there are no bad ideas.

Thomas said if there was one loser out of the coalition thus far - it would be National.

“I suppose the Prime Minister himself has a situation where he doesn’t quite get to kind of lead as the kind of top dog in the same way that we’ve seen in the past. There very much is this sort of, Government of equals. He’s first among equals with David Seymour and Winston Peters.

“So, he hasn’t necessarily been able to stamp the sort of authority on that role,” he said.

Early in its rule, the coalition Government was scolded for taking a ‘slash and burn’ approach — negating some works Labour spent years building.

“I think they would see it as a kind of controlled burning of the undergrowth in the bush. That feeds nutrients into the soil and it creates a climate where there can be new growth,” Thomas said.

The backlash towards this Government came fairly quickly, with Maoridom protesting nationally about a week after the Government was sworn in.

It has also not been without its controversies. Ministers such as Melissa Lee and Penny Simmonds had their portfolios stripped, Luxon was forced to pay back his living allowance, and contentious bills such as fast-track and the reversal of smoke-free initiatives brought with them intense opposition.

But, Thomas said the Government’s first year had been relatively, and comparatively, light on scandal.

“You normally, I think, lock in the first real scandal that’s going to need a resignation somewhere between a year and 18 months in. So, they’re tracking pretty well. Certainly, some of the newer ministers are perhaps not as deft or as sure-footed as some of their more experienced colleagues.

“But at the same time, no real smoking guns have emerged that are kind of career-ending,” he said.

