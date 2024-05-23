A patient has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in Tauranga.

A spokesman for Hato Hone St John said it responded to the incident on Cheyne Rd in Pyes Pā at 4.11pm.

“One patient was assessed by the crew at the scene and is currently being transported to Tauranga Hospital in a serious condition.”

A police spokeswoman said police were responding to a collision between a vehicle and pedestrian on Cheyne Rd reported around 4.15pm.

A person with “moderate to serious” injuries was taken to hospital and police were making inquiries.

More to come.