One seriously injured in Waimakariri jetboat incident

A Christchurch Westpac Rescue Helicopter operated by Garden City Aviation. Photo / Supplied

One person was seriously injured after a jetboat incident on the Waimakariri River north of Christchurch.

St John said a second person was in a minor condition and both were flown to Christchurch hospital.

The Herald understands a jetboat had rolled after hitting a bank at about 10.30am, and was partially submerged when emergency services attended.

Two Westpac helicopters were involved in the rescue operation.

Police confirmed the incident but were not required on site.