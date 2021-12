Motorists are advised to avoid the area of the crash as there will be severe delays. Photo / Bevan Conley

A person has been seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash in Tahawai in the Bay of Plenty.

Police were alerted to a crash, between Tuapiro Rd and Hikurangi Rd, shortly after 8.30pm.

One person has been seriously injured.

The road is closed in both directions and motorists are advised to avoid the area as there will be severe delays.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.