A serious crash has restricted Auckland’s Upper Harbour Motorway to one lane, causing delays on the Friday evening commute home.

Emergency services responded to the single-vehicle crash on State Highway 18 - between the Hobsonville Rd on-ramp and Trig Road on-ramp - about 5.40pm.

Police said one person had been taken to hospital in a serious condition.

The motorway has been restricted to one lane and police advised motorists to expect delays.