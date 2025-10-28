Already a subscriber? Sign in here

One seriously injured after multiple car crash in Mangatāwhiri, Waikato; SH2 closed

Air crew officer Simon Thorpe liaising with Fire and Emergency NZ crew. Photo / Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

One person has been flown to hospital in a serious condition after a crash on a major Waikato highway.

Police said emergency services were called to the crash on State Highway 2 (SH2) at the intersection of Pinnacle Hill Rd in Mangatāwhiri at 2.36pm.

“The road has been closed between Avon and Koheroa Roads, with diversions in place.

“Police are advising motorists to avoid the area and expect delays.”