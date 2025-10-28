Auckland Westpac Rescue said a crew was sent to assist a patient suffering injuries from a multiple-vehicle accident.
“The patient was flown to Middlemore Hospital in a serious condition.”
Hato Hone St John confirmed two others were taken to Middlemore Hospital in a moderate condition via ambulance.
NZTA Waka Kotahi said SH2 between Avon Rd and Koheroa Rd is now closed.
“Eastbound traffic [should] detour via SH1 to Mercer interchange, Koheroa Rd, Mangatawhiri Rd and Rawiri Rd.
“Westbound traffic [should] detour via Koheroa Rd, Horace Rd, Russell Rd and onto SH1 at Mercer interchange”
