Police were on their way to the single-car crash between Tutira and Putorino. Photo / Google Maps

A rescue helicopter has flown one person to Hawke's Bay Hospital in a serious condition, after a car flipped on State Highway 2 north of Napier.

The single-car crash occurred at 12.35pm on Monday, on State Highway 2 between Tutira and Putorino, near the highway's intersection with Ridgemount Rd.

A police spokeswoman said the car flipped in the highway's southbound lane.

The Hawke's Bay Rescue Helicopter, police, firefighters and a St John ambulance attended.