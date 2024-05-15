A pedestrian died after being struck by a car in Russell Wednesday morning.

Emergency services responded to the incident on Russell Whakapara Rd, involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, about 10.35am, a police spokesperson said.

The pedestrian died at the scene. The Serious Crash Unit attended the crash and investigations into the circumstances of the fatal crash are ongoing.

In a separate unrelated incident, a two-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of Mackesy Rd and Riverside Drive in the Whangārei suburb of Parahaki, police confirmed.

The crash occurred Wednesday afternoon at 3.40pm and one person was transported to hospital with minor injuries as a precaution, police said.

Traffic was affected but the road was reopened.



