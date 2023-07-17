One person killed after truck collides with car in Ashburton

The collision occurred around 9.45am at the intersection of Hackthorne Rd and Maronan Valetta Rd. Photo / Ashburton District Council

Police have confirmed one person has been killed in a crash between a truck and a car in Ashburton.

The collision, which occurred around 9.45am, was at the intersection of Hackthorne Rd and Maronan Valetta Rd.

Initial indications from emergency services staff who attended the crash suggested there were serious injuries. The road was blocked as the crash was attended.

The driver of the truck sustained minor injuries and the road has remained closed.

It’s expected the road will be closed for some time, police said, while a scene examination is carried out.