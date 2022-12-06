Baby blood donor battle, the Christmas spike targeting online shoppers and home for Christmas? Why your travel plans could be disrupted in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A cyclist has been injured after being hit by a police car during a fleeing driver incident in Palmerston North this morning.

A stolen vehicle, with two occupants, failed to stop for police when signalled to pull over at around 9.10am.

A police spokesperson said the car, described by a local as a large red ute, was followed at “road speed” and found abandoned on Kelvin Grove Rd where cordons have been put in place.

They said one of the police cars dispatched to assist in locating those involved in the incident had a “minor collision” with a cyclist on the way to the scene.

A St John spokesperson said they sent one ambulance and the cyclist was transported to Palmerston North hospital in a moderate condition.





It is believed that the two occupants stole another car after escaping police on foot.

Police are making inquiries to locate the offenders and are advising the public to immediately report any vehicle seen speeding or driving erratically in the Palmerston North area to Police on 111.

Kelvin Grove resident Nikki Mayne told the Herald she believed she came within millimetres of death when the out of control car sped through an intersection she was turning through.

She said the ute was on the rims of its wheels with a fleet of police cars in pursuit.

Mayne was at the lights at the intersection of Tremaine Ave and Vogel St and was moving to turn right on a green light when she saw the ute speeding straight at her.

She said she had to stop midway through her turn and heard the “screeching, metal on metal” sound of the ute’s rims carving up the road.

Mayne estimated he was travelling at 70km/h as he fishtailed through the intersection, coming with millimetres of her wing mirror.

”I saw him quite clearly and he was fighting the steering wheel,” Mayne said of the driver, adding that he had a “look of terror” on his face and that he hit the kerb and continued on before a large number of police cars followed after him.

She said she was “shaking like a leaf” after the encounter and was trying to calm down, saying that police were still all over the area.

Mayne said she was still grieving the recent loss of her husband and this morning’s dramatic near-miss had added to her trauma.

”He could have so easily taken me out,” she said of the fleeing driver.

“Obviously my hubby is looking after me.”

Police have been approached for information.