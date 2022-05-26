Emergency services were called to the crash at the intersection of Pound and Roberts rds just before 8am. Photo / George Heard

Two people have been injured in a crash in Islington this morning.

Emergency services were called to the crash at the intersection of Pound and Roberts rds just before 8am.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said one person was trapped due to injury.

Fire crews stabilised them while waiting for St John to arrive. The person has since been freed.

One car was hit from behind by another car, they said.

A St John spokesperson said they transported one person in a moderate condition to Christchurch Hospital.