A person has been seriously injured in a crash between a motorcycle and a car in Christchurch.

Emergency services were called to the crash at the intersection of Halswell Junction and Shands Rd just before 7am on Wednesday.

The crash was initially blocking the southbound lane of Shands Rd but it has since been fully closed at the intersection with Halswell Junction Rd.

Road users are asked to follow the directions of emergency services until the crash has been cleared.