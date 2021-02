One person has serious to moderate injuries after a crash in Wairoa district. Photo / Google Maps

One person has serious to moderate injuries after a truck rolled in northern Hawke's Bay on Friday morning.

Police, firefighters and an ambulance were called to the crash on the remote Ruapapa Rd about 6.09am, a police spokeswoman said.

Firefighters were at the scene and police were on their way as at 7.15am, the spokeswoman said.

Details were scant, but there was believed to have been logging taking place in the area at the time.

